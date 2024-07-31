Samsung gave Galaxy Z Flip phones to cops for bodycam footage

Samsung’s ads for the Z Flip phones usually show off their selfie skills and poke fun at Apple for not having a folding phone. Now the company is promoting its flip phones as a perfect replacement for police bodycams.

Samsung released information about a two-year-long pilot program on Tuesday. As part of this program, the Kimberling City Police and Indian Point Police in Missouri were provided Galaxy Z Flip series phones for their officers to use as body cameras.

The program has been seen as a success. It is now being extended to 25 metro police departments across five states, according to a blog post on Samsung’s website.

The Z Flip phones used by the cops aren’t the same as the ones you might have. Samsung says it worked with Visual Labs, “a leading body camera solution provider,” to customize the phones for law enforcement.

The phones were customized to start recording instantly by pressing the volume button in emergencies. Recordings also automatically begin during pursuits or when a vehicle’s emergency lights are on if a dashcam is connected. Video footage is then quickly uploaded to the cloud using Visual Labs software.

“The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series’ works well as a body camera due to its compact and foldable form factor, allowing for easy attachment to police uniforms and outer carriers,” said Samsung.

“Its high-quality camera ensures a clear and detailed video recording, while its durable construction makes it suitable for demanding environments”.

It’s hard to see flip phones replacing bodycams or even being a real alternative. Since the cameras must be recording constantly, the phone might need to be charged a lot. Plus, if a cop has to tackle someone and lands on the device, it could get damaged.