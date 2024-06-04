Samsung Galaxy Watch FE leak unveils design & specs

A new leak suggests that Samsung might be preparing an older smartwatch with new hardware for a launch.

Samsung’s FE lineup of smartphones is designed to offer flagship experiences and specifications at an affordable price. The company may be now looking to replicate the same concept in its smartwatches.

A reliable tipster, Sudhanshu Ambhore, has not only shared the watch’s official renders but also revealed its specifications. According to his tweet, the Galaxy Watch FE will come in three color choices – Black, Blue, and Pink. It will have a circular 1.2-inch AMOLED display and run on WearOS-powered Samsung OneUI Watch 5.0 OS.

The watch will have an Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18 GHz chipset coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, says Ambhore.

The Watch SE is reportedly water resistant up to 50 meters, has an aluminium casing, and is likely to offer up to 30 hours of backup on a single charge.

Another leaker, Max Jambhor, suggested this watch looks like a rebadged Galaxy Watch 4 released in 2021. A quick look at the Galaxy Watch 4 makes it clear that aside from minor cosmetic changes, the two wearables look identical.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Galaxy Watch

While it is expected to be an affordable version of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7, it seems to be loaded with features. According to Sudhanshu’s tweet, the watch supports wireless charging and has a built-in microphone and loudspeaker. Meaning that the Galaxy Watch FE could be used for calls as well.

A support page for the Galaxy Watch SE on Samsung’s website also went live. While the page didn’t reveal much about the watch apart from the model number, it has since been taken down. However, its archived version is still available.

The presence of this support page suggests that the Galaxy Watch FE may launch soon. We expect Samsung to unveil the watch along with other devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July.