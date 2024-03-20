Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s S Pen “absolutely reeks” & people are puzzled

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra users have been prompted to smell their S Pen after one Reddit user reported an unpleasant odor coming from it.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung’s top-of-the-line flagship and the best Android phone in the market right now. It’s a beast with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 200MP main camera. It runs super smooth. But does it also smell good? Turns out it doesn’t, at least when it comes to the S Pen.

Reddit user LatifYil found out that the S Pen in their Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra “absolutely reeks.” “Either I have a sensitive nose or this thing is being barbequed by the internals while it’s unsheathed. Please tell me I’m not crazy,” wrote the user.

LatiYil’s post made other Redditors smell their S Pens and they also discovered the same thing. “Just sniffed mine out of curiosity and yes it is a very burnt and plastics smell together,” said one user. “Yeah just had a smell of my pen. Can confirm it is smelly boy,” wrote another.

People are puzzled as to why this smell is coming from the S Pen. Some are guessing it’s because of the “contact between the pen tip and the USB C pins.”

An Android Authority article points to a more logical explanation from a Samsung community moderator.

“This isn’t anything to be concerned about. While the S Pen is in its holster, it is close to the internal components of the phone, which will generate heat while in use, and cause the plastic to heat up. This can smell like burning, but it is similar to the smell you might experience after leaving your car in the sun for a few hours. The seats and plastic fittings in the vehicle might smell hot, but this will diminish after it cools,” said the moderator.