Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy FE lineup of phones offers a flagship experience at an affordable price. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE.

The Fan Edition or FE series phones, are a stop-gap solution to fill the void created by the Galaxy Note 7 recall. Samsung’s experiment stuck around, with the FE lineup now a semi-permanent part of the roster.

That said, while the Galaxy S22 FE didn’t arrive, the Galaxy S23 FE did launch in October 2023. If Samsung follows an annual launch cycle, the Galaxy S24 FE should launch in October or November 2024.

Kicking all of this off was a series of leaks and rumors suggesting that the next-gen FE smartphone from Samsung is in the works.

Release window rumors

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Since these are early days, we’ve heard contradicting reports about the launch window of Galaxy S24 FE.

A report from a South Korean publication, The Elec, says that the Galaxy S24 FE is ready for mass production. It’s possible that the phone will arrive way earlier than expected. Based on this report, a leaker says the phone will launch in the summer this year, which aligns with the Galaxy Unpacked in July.

A Dutch publication, GalaxyClub, contradicts this and predicts that the Galaxy S24 FE will not arrive “until late autumn.” It says the phone will launch in early 2025, similar to the Galaxy S21 FE.

The launch date of phones under the FE lineup has been somewhat erratic. Here’s a quick look at the release date of the Galaxy FE phones from Samsung.

Name Launch date Galaxy S23 FE October 4, 2023 Galaxy S22 FE Not released Galaxy S21 FE January 11, 2022 Galaxy S20 FE October 16, 2020

If Samsung is to follow the annual update cycle, then we will likely see the Galaxy S24 FE launch in October 2024.

Rumored price

As of now, we have yet to come across Galaxy S24 FE price rumors. We’ll look at the pricing of the previous FE series phones and the price of base variants of the corresponding Galaxy S series devices.

Name Price Name Price Galaxy S23 $799 Galaxy S23 FE $599 Galaxy S22 $799 Galaxy S22 FE Not released Galaxy S21 $799 Galaxy S21 FE $699 Galaxy S20 $999 Galaxy S20 FE $699

This year, the Galaxy S24 was introduced at a starting price of $799. Again, the data suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE will likely be priced at around $599 unless Samsung decides to shake things up.

The FE lineup is designed to provide users with better value for money. To price the device considerably cheaper than the flagship phones, Samsung has to trim down on specifications and features. A quick look at all the leaks and rumors listed below suggests that Samsung may continue with the aggressive price approach with this upcoming smartphone.

Rumored design and specifications

Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

While the FE series phones aren’t flagship devices, they borrow design cues, features, and specifications from their premium siblings. This is expected to continue with the Galaxy S24 FE as well.

A known tipster, Steve Hemmerstoffer (via Giznext), has shared the first looks of the upcoming device. Based on the leaks, the Galaxy S24 FE will continue to have the minimal and boxy look that we saw on the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy S24.

The leaked renders show that the phone will have a triple camera module at the back, uniform bezels on three sides with noticeable “chin bezels.”

The Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to have a 6.65-inch display. If true, this is slightly bigger than the 6.4-inch screen on the Galaxy S23 FE. This also puts the upcoming phone in line with the Galaxy S24 Plus rather than the Galaxy S24.

Conversely, GalaxyClub says the phone will have a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz display. This will make it much smaller than the 6.4-inch screen of its predecessors.

Looking at the fate of compact flagships, it is unlikely that Samsung will release the Galaxy S24 FE with a small display. The same report also “confirms” that the S24 FE “will have a 50-megapixel main camera. To be precise, it concerns the ISOCELL GN3 sensor. That is a 1/1.57″ camera sensor with 1.0μm pixels and a maximum resolution of 8160 by 6144.”

Samsung is rumored to follow a dual-chipset strategy with the Galaxy S24 FE. The phone is said to sport an Exynos 2400 variant in some regions, and the rest will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

According to other reports, the phone will get 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB and 256GB of storage options, and a 4500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE – Which version should you get?

Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Since the FE range offers a taste of Samsung’s flagship devices, its users know they’ll get an almost similar design and powerful internals. They also test the features that most mid-range and budget Samsung phones won’t get.

The above reports suggest that the Galaxy S24 FE will come in two different versions, one with an Exynos SoC and the other with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. These silicons were used in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus as well. The Snapdragon variant is limited to US, Canadian, and Chinese markets; all other regions got the Exynos version.

Unfortunately, users won’t have the option to pick the processor of their choice as Samsung will not release both versions in the same region.

However, the good part is that these chipsets are extremely powerful, offering flagship-grade performance. Moreover, the presence of these chips also means that the Galaxy S24 FE will most likely get the Galaxy AI features, which are otherwise limited to flagship devices from the company.