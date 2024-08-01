Samsung confirms Galaxy S25 is getting major camera & display upgrades

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its Galaxy S25 series and promises significant upgrades for next year’s flagship phones.

Smartphone maker Samsung has recently introduced its latest foldable smartphone lineup. While these devices only offer cosmetic changes and iterative upgrades, the Galaxy S25 lineup is touted to come with major upgrades.

Samsung Mobile Experience (MX) VP Daniel Araujo has claimed that the Galaxy S25 series will offer “top-of-the-line” upgrades. He said the phone’s camera, AI performance, and display tech will be upgraded to offer a premium experience.

While responding to a question about the direction for AI functionality on future models like S25 at an earnings call, Araujo explained “We’ve consistently upgraded the hardware in our S Series to deliver industry-leading experiences to customers, and we’ll continue to enhance key experiences as well (as) upgrade hardware so that we can offer top performance.”

“For camera and display specs in particular, where we’ve been leading, the S25 at launch will have top-of-the-line upgrades. And we’re also preparing industry-best APs and memory to boost AI performance and offer an overall premium experience.”

While he didn’t share specifics, previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will sport a 200 MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

When compared with the camera specs of the S24 Ultra, this is a big upgrade. It has a 200 MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP super-telephoto camera sensor with 5x optical zoom.

Next-gen Snapdragon SoC rumor

In related news, tipster, sun.dtsi has shared alleged internal testing data of Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship mobile chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. He says that while the upcoming SoC will match the MediaTek 9300 in performance, it will only use half the power.

This means that the performance of the chipset will likely take a hit. the tipster continues: “If you care about CPU performance, please skip this generation and wait for 8G5.”