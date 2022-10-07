RTX 4080 16GB benchmark leaks show 62% performance boost vs RTX 3080

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

A leaked RTX 4080 benchmark has surfaced on Chiphell forums. It showcases that the upcoming GPU will be up to 62% faster than the Ampere-based RTX 3080.

RTX 4080 16GB benchmarks are here. A leaked Geekbench run has surfaced online via ChipHell forums, which showcases the upcoming GPU in a Time Spy benchmark, where the GPU attains a graphics score of 28.929, which is a significant increase on the RTX 3080. The RTX 40-series is currently positioning itself very strongly, and leaked benchmarks for the RTX 4090 also showcase a similar uplift in performance.

However, the GPU is also running slightly faster, with a +490 MHz boost in clock speed versus the listed boost clock. This essentially means that the card in the RTX 4080 benchmark will be running a slight overclock, but whether this is an AIB configuration, or a raw overclock is currently unknown.

Comparatively, the RTX 3080 10GB only manages to attain a score of around 17,800, meaning that the bump in performance that the RTX 4080 16GB manages to attain is significantly higher than any currently available GPU right now.

The RTX 4080 16GB is due to release in November for $1199. We’ve summarized everything you need to know about both the 16GB model and the 12GB model here.

RTX 4080 16GB vs RTX 3080 10GB

GPU Time Spy Graphics Score RTX 4080 16GB 28.929 RTX 3090 Ti 23,600 RTX 3080 10GB 17,800

Based on these leaked benchmarks, the RTX 4080 16GB is much quicker than the RTX 3080 10GB model and showcases a 62% uplift in performance in this benchmark. However, it should also be noted that the RTX 4080 16GB is running a little bit faster than usual.

We expected that the RTX 4080 16GB will be significantly faster than the RTX 3080, however, a much more interesting comparison that we will have to wait for will be how the RTX 4080 12GB compared against the vanilla RTX 3080, especially since the lower-tier variant is effectively a completely different graphics card compared to the 16GB model.

This has caused Nvidia to come under fire for charging $899 for what was originally intended to be an RTX 4070, which highlights why the popular higher-end card is absent from Nvidia’s current lineup.

Regardless, we’re witnessing some of the best graphics cards come to market now, and it’s looking to be an incredibly exciting time for anyone in the market looking for a new GPU, if you have the cash to splash, and if you’re not happy with the incredibly popular RTX 3060.