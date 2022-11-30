RTX 4070 Ti images leak online, AD104 chip pictured

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Looking to get the latest on the RTX 4070 Ti? Well, images of the brand-new GPU have just been leaked online.

The RTX 4070 Ti is likely to be the next Nvidia graphics card to be released. With Nvidia planning a brand-new keynote for CES in early January, you can pretty much safely assume that a new GPU in the RTX 40-series will be announced. The RTX 4090 caused a huge splash, while the RTX 4080 merely sent a ripple, due to its pricing issues.

Some might remember when Nvidia unlaunched the RTX 4080 12GB model, and we believe that the GA104 GPU will be reappearing as an RTX 4070 Ti. Twitter leaker @Zed__Wang has seemingly gotten their hands on an image of the tiny, tiny die that might be powering the upcoming graphics card.

AD104 will be present on multiple cards

The full-fat AD104 chip is likely to be on the RTX 4070 Ti, though you should expect a slightly slimmed-down version being used in lower-end cards, and over on mobile devices too. It might be a relatively small die, being less than half the size of the RTX 4090’s die, but it will still pack a punch when compared to older graphics cards.

The chip is based on TSMC’s 4N custom node, which will bring up the BOM cost of the GPU slightly, which might be a factor in the high pricing that we’ve seen on many graphics cards this generation. When a die-shrink happens, you get more compact silicon. There’s more going on, and it’s just smaller. Though, some blame should also lie on GPU manufacturers, too.

We’ll be keenly interested in seeing just where this AD104 chip ends up in other models, and the further cutdowns of the lower-end RTX 40-series chips, but it’s likely to be some time before we see the mid-range options come to market.