We “won’t see” Nvidia’s original RTX 4070, leaks claim

Leaker Kopite7Kimi has recently stated that the RTX 4070 might not be based on the GA104-275 chip, after all, calling into question what the specs of the GPU might actually be.

The RTX 4070 Ti will likely be announced in early January, a few months after the RTX 4090 and 4080. However, its younger sibling, the normal RTX 4070 might be changing specifications again, according to prolific leaker Kopite7Kimi. The card was originally going to be based on a cut-down version of the GA104 chip, which we have now seen pictured.

The RTX 4070 was originally going to use the GA104-275 chip, and feature 7168 CUDA cores, with 10GB of GDDR6X RAM. Now, that’s all been thrown into question.

We don’t know what the RTX 4070 might look like since the card has gone through so many revisions. It’s possible that Nvidia is sitting on their thumbs for a while in order to see how AMD prices their mid-range options, until fighting back with a card of their own.

Could the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 be released at the same time?

We believe that the RTX 4070 could finally rear its head alongside an eventual RTX 4060, in order to plug that key mid-range gap in the RTX 40-series stack of graphics cards.

This might come in Summer 2023, as Nvidia is still attempting to get through the existing stock of RTX 30-series graphics cards that went on sale this Black Friday. We’re likely to see Nvidia hold off on announcing mid-range products for as long as possible until they have cleared out stock.

Until then, we’re eagerly awaiting any morsels of information that we can muster about the RTX 4070, but it’s likely that the majority of the news will come in the new year, after the RTX 4070 Ti has been announced.