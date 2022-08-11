RTX 4070 & RTX 4080 could launch in 2022, with one huge catch

It was initially thought that the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 until 2023, but Moore’s Law is Dead states that we might see a “paper launch” in November 2022, instead.

It’s been a rough few months for Nvidia, with AIBs reporting on oversupply issues on existing cards, to heavily discounting the current performance king, the RTX 3090 Ti, it’s clear that the green giant is preparing themselves for the impending launch of the Lovelace graphics cards.

With the RTX 4090 locked in for launch in October, the fate of the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 has been pretty up in the air. However, according to the latest news from Moore’s Law is Dead, Nvidia’s aggressive price cuts over the last few weeks may have turned AIB partners around, meaning that we could see the RTX 4080 and 4070 launch in November 2022.

But, there might be one huge catch to this. Nvidia could possibly be planning a paper launch of the highly-anticipated GPUs, instead of a “normal” launch. This could be due to concerns surrounding their main competitor, AMD, in combination with an eagerness to get rid of supply for existing Ampere cards.

Suppose Nvidia launches the RTX 4080 and 4070, but supplies are limited. In that case, they could also heavily discount the older RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3080 chips even further to entice customers into buying up older cards as an alternative.

Moore’s Law is Dead

Then, we could see supplies of the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 relatively limited up until 2023, when Nvidia hopes that the older supply of Ampere cards will run out.

Additionally, Moore’s Law is Dead’s sources stated that we could see further discounts over the coming weeks on existing graphics cards if they are sitting on too many RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3080 cards.

Regardless, Lovelace will launch in October with the RTX 4090, but the rest of the stack is still up in the air, with the specifications for the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 still being tweaked, according to industry insiders like Kopite7Kimi.