RODE brings studio-quality sound with new NT-USB+ microphone

Rode has announced the latest addition to its USB microphone lineup, with the new compact, portable and versatile NT-USB+.

Removing the need to deal with annoying interfaces, USB-powered microphones offer a much simpler approach for your average consumer and even professional.

There are plenty of them on the market to choose from, and looking to claim the title of the best USB microphone on offer, Rode has unveiled its new NT-USB+ — an improvement of its popular 2014 predecessor the NT-USB.

Rode launches new NT-USB+ microphone

With a clear focus on portability, the new NT-USB+ captures exceptional studio-quality sound on the go and with ease, thanks to its plug-and-play USB-C output that is compatible with desktop and mobile devices.

Not only is it ideal for streamers, podcasters, and professionals on the move, but it also packs a powerful punch with its next-generation enhanced circuitry.

RØDE’s NT-USB+ boasts some impressive features with the all-new ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamp technology — which was first introduced with the RØDECaster Pro II.

The microphone also includes internal DSP, where users can apply advanced APHEX processing via the Rode companion app, which includes a high-pass filter, noise gate, compressor, Aural Exciter, and Big Bottom.

“The original NT-USB was an instant success when it launched almost a decade ago, setting a lofty standard for studio-quality USB microphones,” said RØDE CEO Damien Wilson.

“With the NT-USB+, we are setting a new standard. We have kept the form factor and functionality that made the original such a success and introduced several new features, integrating cutting-edge technology for the next wave of creators. Plug-and-play USB audio has never sounded this good.”

We’ve managed to get hold of the new NT-USB+ microphone and will bring you a full review in the coming weeks.