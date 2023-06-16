Reddit CEO says third-party apps “don’t add value” amid blackout

Reddit CEO, Steve Huffman has claimed that third-party apps “don’t add value” to the platform as the blackout to protest API changes continues.

The Reddit blackout is well underway as many of its users protest the site’s changes to how their API is being used, with third-party apps now being asked to pay a hefty sum.

And due to Reddit’s new plan to charge developers, many devs who once used the API have pointed out that the fees could run in the millions per year.

In the midst of the blackout protesting such changes, Reddit’s CEO, Steve Huffman assured to his staff that it “will pass”, doubling down on the API changes. And in an interview with The Verge, Huffman has now claimed third party apps “don’t add value.”

“They need to pay for this. That is fair,” he said. “What our peers have done is banned them entirely. And we said no, you know what, we believe in free markets. You need to cover the costs” Huffman said of third-party apps using Reddit’s API for free.

When asked about the several third-party apps such as RedReader or Dystopia that are still around because Reddit has exempted them from the costs, he pointed out that they are “adding value” to the site.

He was further questioned if the other apps, like Apollo or RIF, which were forced to shut down, “don’t add value to Reddit”, Huffman said, “Not as much as they take. No way.”

Another main reason the API policy changes are so catastrophic for app developers, other than the high costs, was that the deadline was incredibly short which left no time for devs to scrounge up the money.

And in his interview, he did not give any solid answer as to why it was so short, other than wanting a deadline. “We’re perfectly willing to work with the folks who want to work with us, including figuring out what the transition period will look like. But I think a deadline forcers people, us included, to negotiate that.”

As of now, many Subreddits are back online, however many are still remaining offline to protest the changes indefinitely.