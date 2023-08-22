Razer partners with Gillette to make a custom branded razor

Razer and Gillette have partnered up to create a limited-edition series of Razer-branded GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razors for fans to purchase.

On April Fool’s Day 2023, Razer left fans excited after their joke for the year was an electric razor shaped like one of their iconic gaming mice.

Many have continued to beg for the gaming peripheral company to release the Razer razor, and thanks to Gillette it’s finally happening.

It’s not quite the same as the iconic April Fool’s joke, instead opting for a limited-edition release with GilletteLabs.

Article continues after ad

Razer and GilletteLabs release limited-edition razer

Announced on August 22, 2023, Razer and GilletteLabs’ partnership to create the ultimate shaving experience for gamers.

Article continues after ad

The release features Razer’s iconic triple-headed snake logo alongside their acid coloring on the handle. The base for the razor, however, is simply black with the company’s “For Gamers, By Gamers” slogan across the top.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Gillette, Razer

In a press release sent to Dexerto, Gillette’s Global Brand Franchise Leader Daniel Ordonez said: “Razer, an elite gaming company, and Gillette, the world’s leading razor brand, is not just a naming coincidence.

Article continues after ad

“We’ve been fans of Razer with its cutting-edge technology for a long time; it’s a brand that everyone recognizes in both gaming and technology. We’re thrilled to elevate the shaving and gaming experience through this exciting venture, marking a new step for us in gaming culture.”

Article continues after ad

They also said that after the release of the Razer Razer video on April 1, 2023, the reaction from the community made it clear that they wanted to see a Razer-branded razor.

Article continues after ad

While it’s not what many would expect after the iconic joke, there’s no doubt that it’s going to be sought after by fans.

The collab is going to be available for purchase before the end of August, but while you’re waiting, you can check out the rest of Dexerto’s coverage.