Razer Edge handheld to launch on January 26 for $399.99

The Razer Edge has officially gotten its release date and pricing, as well as confirmation of which carriers will have the 5G version.

Announced back in October, Razer has finally given their new handheld a release date and price. Coming in at $399.99, the Razer Edge will launch on January 26 in both Wi-Fi and 5G variations.

For those in the United States, Verizon will be the exclusive carrier supplying the 5G version of the Razer Edge. There’s no pricing up for the Edge 5G right now, but it’ll be available on a monthly contract.

The new handheld follows the tech industry’s new fascination with streaming and mobile gaming, offering dedicated devices. We’ve already seen Logitech launch the G Cloud, as well as Valve’s Steam Deck continuing to trailblaze.

Inside the Razer Edge

The new Razer Edge will be powered by a Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, a high-powered chip from Qualcomm. Not only will it provide enough juice for your games to run comfortably, but should also give the Edge access to HDR as well.

Razer has outfitted the Edge with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, with a resolution of 2400×1080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Razer Edge also comes with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro, which has Razer’s HyperSense haptic feedback inside.

While they claim it will run top AAA games, as it runs Android, we assume Razer means through the Snapdragon’s impressive Wi-Fi or 5G connection over streaming services like GeForce Now or Xbox Cloud Gaming. It will also be great to use Steam Link, or other remote PC access apps with as well.

This isn’t to say the device won’t be great for games from the Google Play Store, or other third-party stores. Titles like Call of Duty Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile will undoubtedly benefit from the additional power.