Razer Blade laptop lineup unveiled at CES 2023: New 16 & 18-inch models & more

Today at CES 2023 Razer announced their slate of brand-new Blade gaming laptops, for the first time in 16 and 18-inch variants, powered by the latest Nvidia architecture.

Razer, most well-known for its stellar gaming peripherals also makes incredibly powerful (and expensive) gaming laptops. At CES 2023, they finally announced their brand-new models for the year, and this time around, they’ve been shaken up quite a bit.

The 15-inch and 17-inch models are no more, instead replaced by a 16-inch and 18-inch model, sporting a 16:10 display. Inside, both laptops will be able to be configured with a 13th-gen Intel i9 CPU, in addition to an Nvidia Lovelace GPU, which can be powered up to 175W. In addition to this is upgradable DDR5 memory, to boot.

Razer Blade 16 (2023) overview

Razer

Razer boasts that the 16-inch Blade has 35% more graphics power per cubic inch than any other 16-inch gaming laptop. It also has two different modes for its display, which is extremely impressive.

“Gamer” mode enables a full HD resolution at 240Hz, while “Creator” mode instead switches it to a 4K / 120Hz panel. This is a super interesting feature from Razer, and something that we don’t think we’ve ever seen in a gaming laptop before. With additional Thunderbolt 4 support, as well as weighing just 2.45KG, this PC packs heaps of power.

There will be a total of five SKUs for the Blade 16, going all the way from being equipped with the hybrid mini-LED display, and models that are not, in addition to a range of GPU configurations, too.

The Razer Blade 16 will start at $2699, and be available in Q1 2023, with no solid release date quite yet.

Razer Blade 18 (2023) overview

Razer

The Razer Blade 18 will be a bona-fide desktop replacement. But, in Razer’s eyes, a desktop replacement doesn’t have to be big and ugly. Instead,d the Blade 18 offers a slim chassis packed with heaps of power under the hood. Sporting a QHD+ display capable of a 240Hz refresh rate, you also get a 5MP camera, and a THX-certified speaker array, in addition to upgradable components.

The 2023 Razer Blade 18 will be released in Q1 2023 and will be priced starting at $2899.