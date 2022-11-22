Save $800 on this Razer Blade 14 Black Friday deal

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Looking for a new gaming laptop? This RTX 3080-equipped Razer Blade 14 might be one of the best deals we’ve seen ahead of Black Friday.

We’ve previously taken a look at Razer’s Blade laptops, and our only complaint was that they appeared to be a tad too expensive for our tastes. However, now that Black Friday is coming, Razer has slashed the price of a Razer Blade 14, dropping its price by around 25%.

This system is equipped with a Ryzen 9 5900HX and an RTX 3080, along with 16GB of RAM. It also has a QHD, 165Hz screen, and 1TB of storage to boot, meaning that this tiddly 14-inch system could contend with even speedy desktops.

Don’t sleep on the Razer Blade 14

With a slim chassis and liquid vapor chamber cooling, the Razer Blade 14 is one of the most impressive gaming laptops. Each screen is factory calibrated, and you can control all of the RGB goodness through its own software, too.

We know that new-gen components and systems are out now. However, That doesn’t make this Razer Blade 14 any slower. Right now, you’d get incredible performance from even the most demanding games. So, we wouldn’t wait to see if there’s a better deal later down the line.

Built using premium materials and with cutting-edge technology packed inside it, this humble system can outpace many dedicated gaming PCs. The inclusion of an Nvidia GPU means that you will have full access to DLSS. DLSS is a Team-Green-only feature that can make your games run a lot faster, thanks to AI enhancements.

Coming in at just under two kilograms, it’s also perfect for taking with you on the go. Considering how powerful this laptop is, you could even run games like Cyberpunk 2077, or manage to run titles like Overwatch, Valorant, or CS:GO at high framerates, too.

