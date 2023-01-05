Razer announces Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar with new head-tracking AI

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Razer has just announced their new Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar, which features head-tracking AI for the best possible listening experience they can offer.

CES 2023 is underway, and Razer is the latest company to announce a variety of new products for gamers around the world.

One of those products is a massive update to their Leviathan V2 soundbar, which combines new beamforming surround sound and head-tracking AI technology to improve the experience.

Simply named the Leviathan V2 Pro, it’s set to launch in January 2023 for $339.99 on Razer.com and inside Razer’s physical stores.

Razer Razer has added a subwoofer to the Leviathan V2 Pro.

Razer reveals Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar

When it comes to the design of the Leviathan v2 Pro, many might notice that Razer didn’t alter the already sleek design of the original soundbar.

Instead, they’ve upgraded it with new innovative 3D audio — using beamforming surround sound and head-tracking AI to increase the sound quality while sitting at any angle.

Thanks to its integrated IR camera, the Leviathan V2 Pro detects the user’s position and adjusts the audio beams to the listener’s position in real-time.

The 3D audio can be experienced in two different modes. Powered by THX, the Spatial Audio Virtual Headset option is for stereo content while the Spatial Audio Virtual Speakers setting is for any surround-sound audio.

The Leviathan V2 Pro offers crisp and clear treble and punchy bass thanks to its included subwoofer and supports Razer Chroma RGB with over 16.8 million color options.

