Rare “Nintendo PlayStation” controller prototype sells for eye-watering sum at auction

A controller prototype for the fabled ‘Nintendo PlayStation’ console has sold for $35,000 by auction-site, Heritage Auctions.

Before the first legendary PlayStation console existed, providing us with a wealth of polygon goodness, the Nintendo PlayStation console was developed.

The hybrid console was designed to run both Nintendo SNES carts, as well as CD-based games, but didn’t end up seeing the light of day.

Only 200 prototypes of the Nintendo PlayStation were ever created, making it a big collector’s item among retro gaming fans.

So it should come as no surprise that a prototype of the Nintendo PlayStation’s controller managed to sell for $35,000 at auction.

Heritage Auctions/Nintendo

Bidding for the “exceptionally rare” Nintendo PlayStation controller began on August 2 on the Heritage Auctions website.

Not much is known about where the controller was procured from, however, Heritage Auctions explained that it was “believed to be one of the last remaining from the original 200 units.”

Most of which, according to the auction site, were “reportedly destroyed.”

On August 23, 2024, the bidding ended, with one lucky bidder securing the prototype controller for $35,000, marking the first known instance of the controller prototype being sold individually.

Making retro gaming history

Previously, the console itself appeared at auction in 2020 and sold for a staggering $360,000.

According to Kotaku it was the “most expensive item of video game memorabilia ever publically sold.” in 2020.

The Nintendo PlayStation console was also sold via Heritage Auctions. Speaking to Kotaku, they stated at the time that the winning bidder did not want to be known.

However, Oculus founder and retro gaming enthusiast Palmer Luckey (who is making his own handheld), was notably one of the few bidding on the rare gaming collectible.

Heritage Auctions has also not made it known who managed to get their hands on the little piece of gaming history.

However, the site did include that whoever did put in the winning bid, wouldn’t be able to return it.

The ultra-rare controller was not tested by Heritage Auctions, namely as they did not have a spare Nintendo PlayStation console to test the controller with.

As a result, the site sold the gamepad “as-is with no returns.” However, even if the controller ended up being broken, as one 200 ever made (and even less if reports are to be believed) it’ll likely remain as one of the most valuable gaming controllers in existence.