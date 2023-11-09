Pump up the jams with this Skullcandy speaker for just $79

Are you looking to get yourselves a party speaker? Walmart is offering a massive discount on Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker as a part of early Black Friday deals.

Are you looking to add some extra oomph to your parties or get-together? The Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker could be the right gadget to do the needful.

This portable party speaker is available at an extremely low price of $79, at least $90 less than its regular retail price at Walmart. Interestingly, the same speaker sells on Amazon for $179.99, meaning the price we’re getting at Walmart is one of the lowest.

Article continues after ad

Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker lets you rock the party in style

This stylish boombox-styled party speaker can make the heads turn. Be it a pool party, an outdoor gathering, or an outing at the beach, you can stream your favorite songs wirelessly and let people sway with you.

Article continues after ad

And if you’re afraid of splashing water on this speaker, rest assured, it comes with an IPX5 rating, ensuring that you can party non-stop without any worries.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker doubles up as a powerband as it has a couple of USB ports to charge your phone while on the go. Moreover, you can wirelessly daisy chain up to 99 such speakers without any app or interface and host a ground-shaking party.

Article continues after ad

Once charged, this boombox can offer up to 12 hours of non-stop music, and it also has an LED strip at the front, accentuating its design.

Looking for more deals? We’ve got you covered over on Dexerto’s tech section, or, you can see from the wider world of games, movies, and more elsewhere on the site.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.