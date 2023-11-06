PS5 Slim teardown reveals how console will be quieter than original model

YouTubers Dave2D and Linus Tech Tips got hold of the new PlayStation 5 Slim models and promptly took them apart to reveal the secrets the new console is hiding.

With console hardware, sometimes it can take a few revisions before the system is as reliable and stable as manufacturers and consumers might like. Sometimes these changes are in the form of minor board revisions, or firmware tweaks. But, one of the most common is an outright refresh, like the new Slim variant of the PlayStation 5.

As you may guess from the name, the PS5 Slim has a smaller design than its predecessor, better suiting those who don’t have as much space in their homes. It’s being released with two models, one with and one without a Blu-Ray drive. But, up until now information on what internal changes have been made in the new revision has been scarce.

Teardown experts take a peek

Enter internet tech experts Dave2D and Linus Tech Tips, have taken a look at the new PS5 Slim model, and of course, decided to take them apart to see what design differences they could uncover in the course of the teardown.

The first obvious design change was the presence of four external panels when the previous version only sported two. Another highlighted change was the disc drive, which is remarkably easy to remove.

One of the bigger differences is the amount of noise put out by the Slim, which is less than the standard model. This difference can largely be attributed to the five heat pipes and the change in the heatsink assembly. Sony’s engineers altered the design to include as much heatsink around the fan as possible, to reduce overheating problems and noise.

Despite the relatively minor design changes, the PS5 Slim still uses the same processor as the older model, meaning that power requirements for the two systems remain identical.

A firm release date for the PlayStation 5 Slim has not been confirmed, but it is expected to hit the market before Christmas 2023.