PS5 Slim release date allegedly leaked alongside Spider-Man 2 bundle

Sony’s PS5 Slim release date has allegedly been leaked, alongside a bundle that features Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2.

Sony recently revealed the PlayStation 5 Slim, which will land with customers in two different Digital and Physical flavors, as well as possessing the previously rumored removable disc drive. Now, according to dataminer billbil-kun, Sony’s PlayStation 5 Slim will be landing on US shelves on November 10.

However, the console is also alleged to be bundled with Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 and will cost $559.99. Interestingly, within the report, it is stated that this will launch on November 8.

Within the report, it’s also stated that November 10 will also be the launch date for the console in Japan and the US. There’s no word on an EU or UK launch date, but if we were betting, then all signs point toward November 10 being the most likely launch date for the new revamped console worldwide.

The PS5 Slim Spider-Man bundle could be sold first

Sony

Given that there’s still a listed November 8 date for the bundle within the report, we suspect that the bundle might launch two days before the consoles are available standalone. It’d be a strange move, but it’s possible that Sony would like the attach rates for the new title and the new console to be high as the holiday season looms.

In our Spider-Man 2 review, we called Insomiac’s new game a “Stellar sequel” and awarded the game four stars out of five. The title continues the ongoing stories of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as the heroes swing their way through New York City defeating baddies and beyond. It makes sense for Sony to want anyone new to the PS5 ecosystem to check out their newest, shiniest first-party title.

The PlayStation 5 Slim is due to be sold on the PS Direct store first, before hitting other retailers later.