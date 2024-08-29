PS5 Pro design revealed by known leaker in illustration

Well-known tech leaker billbil-kun has provided the first look at the brand-new PS5 Pro, and it’s not looking good for physical gaming fans.

Sony still has yet to mutter any official words regarding the new console. Even so, rumors and leaks surrounding the PlayStation 5 Pro have been circulating for months.

Now, things appear to be ramping up as the first-ever look at the PS5 Pro has been revealed. Reputable tech leaker, billbil-kun shared with Dealabs Magazine the first alleged look of the console, which is “similar to that of the PS5 Slim.”

Due to copyright reasons, an official photo of the console wasn’t shown off. Instead, a rough sketch was provided, which shows off a representation of what billbil-kun saw when witnessing a visual of the official final packaging of the real deal.

Sony / Pexels

According to the leaker, the PS5 Pro (which will indeed be its name) and the existing PS5 Slim model share a lot of similarities. The PS5 Pro will sport the same white exterior coloring as its Slim brethren, including the same white DualSense controller.

The leaker also explained that the two USB-C ports and the power button will still be found on the front of the upgraded console.

What stands out most about the Pro version, however, is the inclusion of three black stripes. As seen in the sketch, these lines appear on either side of the console. The PS5 Slim has just one of these, found on each side of its covers.

Luckily, with the Slim, the covers are still replaceable. So we can only assume Sony will also provide alternate covers for the Pro model.

The leaker also states that the PS5 Pro appears “slightly thicker” than the PS5 Slim. However, without exact measurements, we can’t know for sure.

As an updated ‘Pro’ version, it’s likely rumored upgraded specs, which may include a 576 GB/s (18GT/s) system memory, 2TB of storage, and a more powerful GPU, could be behind its larger form factor.

PS5 Pro could be digital only

The leaker also shared that the visual they received doesn’t appear to show off a disc drive.

Unsplash

The original PS5 launched with both disc and digital-only versions. However, a separate disc drive was required for the Slim model.

Although not great for physical gaming enthusiasts, the lack of a disc drive could be to save on space and compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X refresh, which was announced to be digital only.

It’s more than likely the visual seen could have been just for the digital version of PS5 Pro. Or, that Sony plans on advertising the Pro with the option disc tray, like the Slim model. However, until an official announcement, we won’t know for sure.

As with any leaks, take these details with a big, bulky PlayStation 5-shaped grain of salt. Especially as there’s been no word from the Sony big-wigs about the console existing in the first place.

Regardless, billbil-kun suspects the PS5 Pro will “be announced soon” and that an official announcement is expected as soon as the first half of September 2024.