Procreate fires back at Canva & Adobe as CEO shuts down AI concerns

Procreate, the iPad art app, has taken a stand against generative artificial intelligence. This comes as more software companies embrace the technology.

In a video on X/Twitter, Procreate CEO James Cuda was blunt with the announcement:

“I really f*****g hate generative AI.”

The video goes on to put to rest any concerns that Procreate would implement AI in the app. Artists’ worries mostly revolve around their work being used to train an AI model.

Procreate echoes these sentiments, as it states on its website:

“Built on a foundation of theft, the technology is steering us toward a barren future.”

However, the company is quick to make the distinction between generative AI and machine learning. Machine learning requires copious amounts of data too, but this can be used for reducing tedium from complex tasks.

Procreate also states that it takes “pride in privacy”. As generative AI training would need access to more of your data, you’d need to give up some privacy.

AI image generation causes copyright headaches

This is where Adobe came under fire after updating its AI policy. Before reversing it after backlash, Adobe wanted to gather data on everything created in Photoshop.

As some artists pointed out, this could break things like projects under protection from public view with non-disclosure agreements.

Developers behind image generators like Stable Diffusion lost a key court decision on August 13. The judge presiding over the case has allowed the copyright claims from artists to go through.

Nvidia is also being sued. A 404 Media investigation found that the graphics card company had been harvesting “80 years a day” of material. It also had plans to use Netflix for training without permission.

Canva, the free image and slideshow tool, now features generative AI. Under the “Magic Studio” banner, Canva has been incredibly careful to ensure that users know that their data isn’t being used. On their site, the company states that users have to opt-in to training.

Artists are thrilled with Procreate’s stance

Procreate’s stance has been a hit with artists and animators. Dexerto reached out to Manchester Metropolitan University’s second-year animation students to see the reaction.

As people who utilize these types of programs every day, there’s a lot of optimism:

“They’re speaking the truth and nothing but. Nice to finally feel respected as an artist by the software developers for once,” says Cass Zebboudj, who also points to the Adobe controversy.

They also mention that animation software, Clip Studio, also attempted to put in an image generator.

Another student, Ella Kidd, seems enthused over the news: “I’m happy Procreate has solidified their stance on AI “art” (quotations because it’s not art).”

They added: “It’s nice to know at least one [piece of] software is actually listening to their consumers.”

However, Ella also hopes Procreate follows through with their AI plan.

Matilda Loynds, also agrees with the sentiment: “I’m glad they’re saying they’re against it.” Their apprehensions come from multiple art-focused tech companies using generative AI, like Wacom in January.

“Other art programs and products like Wacom used AI art which is gross, considering it’s supposed to be art products.”

Procreate CEO James Cuda ends the announcement video by saying: “You know, we don’t exactly know where this story’s gonna go, or how it ends. But we believe we’re on the right path supporting human creativity.”