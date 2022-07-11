The best Prime Day gaming monitor deals of 2022: 1440p, 4K & Ultrawide

Sayem Ahmed . 11 minutes ago

Looking for the best Amazon Prime Day gaming monitors? We’ve got all of the best deals that you can scoop up including 1440p, 4K, and Ultrawide panels so you can make the best choice for your setup.

Gaming monitors can be somewhat of an afterthought for most people, however, with Amazon Prime Day, you’ve got no excuse for not picking up new tech like a gaming monitor, especially if you are looking to upgrade your setup to bring your game up to the next level.

There are a couple of different tiers of gaming monitors that you can look at based on your budget, and you can be sure that all of them will be suited for esports with faster refresh rates to get ahead of your competition.

The best Prime Day 1440p gaming monitor deals

If you are looking for a 1440p monitor, then you should look at getting yourself a monitor that edges between price and performance, ensuring that your PC is able to drive the best combination of resolution, which places itself neatly between 1080p and 4K. 1440p is currently all the rage, and most gaming PCs will manage to push the resolution just fine.

That’s why Prime Day is an excellent time to get yourself a 1440p monitor, which is now more affordable than ever.

We will be sure to populate this list a whole lot more as Prime Day gets into full swing. Until then, keep your eyes peeled.

The best Prime Day 4K monitor deals

If you are after the best of the best, you can now grab yourself a new 4K gaming monitor, which is flushed out with all of the latest and greatest bells and whistles, without a single hitch. We’re expecting a boatload of 4K gaming monitors to go on sale, so if you want to grab yourself one of the best ones on the market, you’re in luck.

The best Prime Day Ultrawide monitor deals

If you are just looking for a bit more space on your monitor, then you should look at Prime Day to get big savings. Ultrawide offers more space for games, windows, and multitasking, but they can cost a pretty penny. That’s why Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to pick one up for yourself.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo is Samsung’s latest and greatest gaming monitor, and it’s also by far one of the best ultrawide Prime Day gaming monitors that you can buy right now.

Be sure to check back on this page for even more Prime Day deals as soon as they go live.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.