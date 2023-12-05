PlayStation users demand explanation for sudden permaban on their accounts

PlayStation users on both PS4 and PS5 are reporting being locked out of their accounts with a permanent suspension, but they don’t know why.

Moderating an online community or service is a difficult job. Usually, if you break the rules, there will be a warning, then a suspension, and finally a permanent ban.

What happens if you haven’t broken the rules at all, but still find yourself struck with the ban hammer, seemingly for no reason? This is the situation that many PlayStation users have found themselves in – and they want an explanation.

Article continues after ad

Many PSN users have received a message saying:

Article continues after ad

“This account is permanently suspended from PlayStation Network due to violations of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and User Agreement.”

This message came without warning, notice, or explanation, and many users who received the notification are angry and upset that they can no longer access their collection of digital games, even though they did nothing wrong.

No apology or explanation from Sony

One user on Reddit said they received a ban despite never having played online. Others reported that Sony customer service representatives were either unhelpful or hostile, and no explanation for the ban wave was forthcoming.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Some accounts were restored after a period of between four to eight hours, but others are still waiting.

Article continues after ad

Even those who had their accounts restored received no apology or explanation for the action. Sony has not responded publicly to the issue, and the customer support pages on the PlayStation website and social media have not mentioned the problems either.

With no official word on what is causing the issue, users have been left to speculate. Some have guessed that malfunctioning fraud detection software might be to blame.

Article continues after ad

Others have pointed out that under European Union laws, providers of hosting services such as Sony must: “provide a clear and specific statement of reasons to any affected recipients for suspension or termination of the provision of the service in whole or in part.”

Article continues after ad

Since Sony is not in compliance with this provision, it will be interesting to see what recourse affected PSN users in Europe will have.