Pixel 8 is MKBHD’s phone of the year & it’s $150 off at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Google Pixel 8 on sale with a $150 off. It’s a fantastic budget choice and even snagged the Best Smartphone of 2023 award from YouTuber Marques “MKBHD” Brownlee.

Popular tech YouTuber MKBHD recently uploaded his yearly smartphone awards video, and the Pixel 8 is his choice for 2023’s most valuable phone. The Google smartphone is indeed a solid option in the budget segment, and if you’d like to buy it, now would be the best time. Best Buy has slashed the Pixel 8’s price by $150, making it even more affordable.

Pixel 8 comes with the same Tensor G3 chip that powers the more expensive Pixel 8 Pro. It has a reliable camera setup and a bright OLED display. The smartphone is a complete package for those looking for budget-friendly devices.

Pixel 8 is a complete package

Best Buy is offering a $150 discount on both the 128GB/256GB storage trim of the Pixel 8. You can get the smartphone in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose color options.

Pixel 8 brings a 6.3-inch Super Actua (OLED) display with flagship 2000nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is toughened up with Gorilla Glass Victus, so you can breathe easy about accidental drops (but don’t go dropping it on purpose).

Powering the Pixel 8 is the Tensor G3 with loads of Google AI magic. You get many Pixel-exclusive features like Call Screen, Magic Eraser, Top Shot, Face Unblur, and more. The device gets a 50MP main cam and a 12MP ultrawide.

Pixel 8 also packs a dependable battery with 27W wired and 18W wireless charging. The major highlight of the smartphone is its update policy. Google promises 7 years of major Android updates on the Pixel 8, making it ideal for long-term use.

