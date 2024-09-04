Piracy site mocks Dana White as UFC CEO vows to combat illegal streams

A notorious illegal streaming site is mocking UFC President Dana White after he called for piracy sites to be prosecuted.

In September, Saudi boxing power broker Turki Alalshikh said he wants to slash the price boxing pay-per-views down to $20 to combat piracy, something that Dana White outright rejected the UFC do.

In response to Alalshikh’s comments, White disagreed that it was the right way to deal with illegal broadcasts.

“Trust me, we know exactly how to combat piracy,” he said. “I won’t tell you extensively what we do every event, but we go after piracy hard, and you saw a few years ago we started prosecuting people. That’s how you combat piracy. Start f*cking prosecuting people for stealing.”

White’s remarks soon got the attention of Streameast, one of the biggest names in the illegal streaming world, who outright challenged the UFC boss.

“Come and get it then Dana,” Steameast’s X account replied to MMA Junkie’s video where White shared his comments.

Streameast further chimed in on Turki Alalshikh’s idea for $20 boxing pay-per-views, remarking, “We wouldn’t have to do what we do if they just make these things affordable.”

“We don’t wanna have to do what we do. We have to,” the site added.

The streaming platform further laughed off claims that Dana would be coming for them in a response to ACD MMA.

“He’s been trying for more than a decade and we’re more prevalent than back then. Tell him we said this,” Strameast shot back with a picture of a tshirt and the words “increase fighter pay.”

Fighter pay in the UFC has been a hot topic, with influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul frequently urging Dana to pay his fighters more than what they’re currently making. However, Streameast blasted claims that they weren’t doing fighters any favors by illegally rebroadcasting events.

“There’s a difference between free and affordable. Make Dana White’s net worth being over a half billion, yet his employees have to pay for medical out of their own pockets make sense,” the site hit back at criticism. “Lemme guess, you think Robin Hood is the bad guy, huh?”

Steameast’s comments come days after multiple piracy sites were shut down and even encouraged users to pay for content.

Whether or not Dana White gets the last laugh when it comes to UFC streams remains to be seen, but for now, at least one illegal site is confident that it’s untouchable.