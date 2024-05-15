PC builders share tips to fix GPU sag & the answers are hilarious

Reddit users have revealed their GPU anti-sag solutions, which include everything from LEGO mini-figs to toilet roll tubes.

GPU sag can happen to the best of us. Even the most experienced gaming PC builders are at the mercy of the ever-increasing weight of modern graphics cards. Especially if you have a beast like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 as part of your rig.

Reddit user Puszta fueled a discussion on the r/PCMasterRace subreddit, posing the question of what fellow Reddit users used as anti-sag support for their graphics cards. Providing an image of their own anti-sag solution, Puszta revealed an unorthodox method – a bottle of Jet Gum Liquids chewing gum which was propping up their AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card.

While chewing gum is an unusual anti-sag solution in its own right, the comments sparked other r/PCMasterRace users to share their equally unusual, but equally hilarious, anti-sag solutions. LEGO minifigs were a common choice. Both users Phoneyalarm959 and agaboo shared photos showing their LEGO figures holding up their GPUs, including one standing upon a tower of LEGO bricks to the exact required height.

An array of toys and figures were seemingly a popular choice – with everything from Nintendo Amiibos to even My Little Pony toys being used to prevent GPU sag. User woundedlobster revealed their Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 being propped up by the shoulders of a Samus Arran Amiibo, while user dashikilic opted for a toy of Grogu from The Mandalorian.

Meanwhile, some solutions in the comments were more farfetched. User Gpmatos posted an image revealing an empty toilet roll tube being used to hold up their graphics card. In an equally fire-hazard-inducing solution, user harikishen46 revealed the choice of a bottle of malt scotch.

Other users went the more sensible route, using the brackets that came with their graphics cards intended for sag in the first place. However, not every GPU comes with a bracket, and if it does, there’s no knowing it’ll be a perfect fit for your case. At least, if you happen to have some LEGO or Amiibos at hand, there’s always a solution to your anti-sag needs.

