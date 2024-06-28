PC builder transforms Doctor Who’s TARDIS into gaming PC

A custom PC builder and Doctor Who fan has created the ultimate TARDIS gaming PC, featuring real flashing lights and a light-up police box sign.

Doctor Who and tech are intrinsically linked. In the over 60 years since the beloved sci-fi series began, the show has had 19 video games on everything from the BBC Micro PC, to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, the series has never had its own gaming hardware, outside of custom skins and decals.

That changes now as one PC modder has created an unofficial TARDIS PC, which even replicates the lighting effects of the real thing.

User ScottyArrgh shared photos of their stunning Doctor Who creation on the subreddit r/PCMasterRace. The classic TARDIS, in all its blue police-box glory, is shown off. Instead of the current Doctor Ncuti Gatwa standing inside, it’s decked out with a modern gaming PC rig.

Inside the custom PC is a compact mini-ITX PC with an Asus motherboard and an Intel i3 processor. According to the PC builder, a blue series Prolimatech Megahalems cooler system was used to match that of the legendary TARDIS color scheme.

Article continues after ad











According to ScottyArrgh, the custom PC case was designed from scratch as a gift for his Doctor Who-loving dad. The stunning case was created using SketchUp software, and then 3D printed. Thin strips of wood were subsequently glued to the case to replicate the wood effect of the actual TARDIS prop.

The PC itself is based on the 2005 TARDIS design, as seen alongside the 9th and 10th Doctors, Eccleston and Tennant. Every detail of the TARDIS design has been recreated, down to the illuminated “Police Box” sign and flashing roof light.

The sign on the TARDIS has also been transformed into the PC’s power button. Even the text on the sign was replaced to read ‘push to start’ instead of the typical ‘pull to open’ seen in the show.

While it looks like the real deal, the custom TARDIS PC is 1/7th the scale. At that size, it won’t be big enough to jump in and on adventures through time and space, but its pixel-pushing specs can more than handle watching the season 14 finale.

