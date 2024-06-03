Oculus VR founder reveals ModRetro Chromatic Game Boy tribute device

Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey has just revealed the ModRetro Chromatic handheld, a Game Boy lookalike with support for original and Color titles.

Retro gaming consoles have skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years, with devices like the Analogue Pocket and Miyoo Mini+ being among the most used.

Palmer Luckey, the original founder of Oculus VR, has just joined the retro handheld market with the announcement of the ModRetro Chromatic.

The entrepreneur revealed the device in a YouTube video and blog post, and fans are excited.

“The goal here was to built the ultimate way to play Game Boy games. Not just the next one, or one of many… but indisputably the very best way. The most authentic. The highest quality. One that will last for generations as heirloom grade tribute art,” Luckey said in the video.

“The thing that’s really cool about Chromatic is that its 100% compatible with the entire Game Boy and Game Boy Color library.”

He went on to explain that they’ve worked to try to offer a 1:1 experience to the Game Boy Color, including finding a screen with the perfect pixel density and color temperature.

The Chromatic’s build quality appears to be phenomenal as well, as it includes a scratch-resistant sapphire screen lens and magnesium alloy shell.

“At every step, we built custom components that make this the ultimate way to play your Game Boy games,” he said.

ModRetro’s new handheld is among the first to launch with full Game Boy support, right beside the Analogue Pocket. It’ll be interesting to see how the two stand up against each other once the ModRetro Chromatic is fully released.

The device is already in the hands of influencers as the likes of Logan Paul, Casey Neistat, and more can be seen playing the Chromatic in the reveal video. As for everyone else, the ModRetro Chromatic is available for preorder and will ship during Christmas 2024.