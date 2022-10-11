Nvidia RTX 4090 reviews show off blazing-fast performance

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

RTX 4090 reviews are in, and Nvidia’s latest efforts showcase stunning performance. But, you’ll need a powerful enough PSU to drive those frames.

Reviewers have had their hands on the RTX 4090 for a while now, and finally, the reviews are in. We finally got a peek at the performance that you can expect from the RTX 4090 Founder’s Edition models.

The GPU performs incredibly well at high resolutions, with features like DLSS 3 enhancing the gaming experience. DLSS 3 also introduces AI-powered frame-generation, a powerful new feature. This allows games like Cyberpunk 2077 to see a huge uplift in performance compared to previous-generation cards.

The RTX 4090 is the first RTX 40-series GPU, while RTX 4080 is expected to release next month. There is currently no sign of the RTX 4070, or any other lower-end GPUs. However, Nvidia is currently preparing to release a souped-up model of RTX 3060.

RTX 4090 power, at a cost

RTX 4090 reviews showcase that the GPU guzzles power, in order to dissipate the heat, they use a larger cooler. This resulted in the RTX 4090’s cooler getting sliced in half by tech YouTuber GamersNexus in an in-depth thermal analysis of the GPU.

According to results from WCCFTech, the RTX 4090 will be around 81% faster than the RTX 3090 in the Time Spy benchmark. If you have a title with DLSS 3 enabled, you can expect this number to jump even further, too.

The GPU is also priced at an eye-watering $1599, which will be inaccessible to many people. For those looking for the best possible performance however, the RTX 4090 certainly looks to provide that in droves, especially if you have a PC that’s capable of pushing the number of frames that the 4090 can provide. If not, you might have to invest in a brand-new Ryzen 7000 or Raptor Lake CPU.

Stay tuned for more coverage on the GPU shortly, as we get our grubby mitts on one, and verify all the claims of just how fast this GPU can be.