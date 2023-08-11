Nvidia RTX 40-series bundle offers killer Overwatch 2: Invasion bonus

Looking to get your hands on a new GPU or laptop? This new Nvidia bundle offers up some fantastic Overwatch 2: Invasion bonuses for completely free.

Throughout the year, Nvidia usually bundles its graphics cards and laptops with a game for free, and the next game on offer from the company is Overwatch 2: Invasion, which adds a premium battle pass and story missions to the game.

This is not the first time we have seen Nvidia roll out its 40-series with Overwatch 2, as the title also supports Nvidia Reflex, as we tested last year. But, this is a good incentive for any Overwatch 2 players looking to drive triple-digit frames across all manner of budgets that the 40-series GPUs offer.

Everything included in the Overwatch 2: Invasion bundle

Nvidia

Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions Vigilante Sojourn Legendary Skin (*Earned) Sojourn Hero Unlock (*Earned)

Premium Battle Pass

20 Battle Pass Tier Skips

The C-455 Sharpshooter Cassidy Legendary Skin

The K-2000 Blademaster Kiriko Legendary Skin

3,000 Overwatch Coins

The value of the bundle roughly equals a new release, and for any Overwatch 2 fans, the Invasion story missions are unmissable. We called the Invasion missions “the start of the franchise’s redemption arc”. You can get more on the bundle directly at Nvidia’s website.

How to get Overwatch 2: Invasion for free with RTX 40-series

To get the bundle for free, you’ll have to splash a bit of cash on either a graphics card or a gaming laptop that features the following parts.

Desktop Laptop RTX 4090 RTX 4090 RTX 4080 RTX 4080 RTX 4070 Ti RTX 4070 RTX 4070 RTX 4060 RTX 4060 Ti RTX 4060 (inc. desktop bundles)

Once you’ve found what you want, you’ll need to head over to a participating retailer in order to take advantage of the bundle, which will be available at several major retailers. Given that there are so many products on offer, we’ve popped several links for you to check out below.

The bundle is available from August 11 until September 9, with code redemptions active until October 9.

