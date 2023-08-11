Tech

Nvidia RTX 40-series bundle offers killer Overwatch 2: Invasion bonus

4090 on Overwatch 2 backgroundNvidia / Blizzard

Looking to get your hands on a new GPU or laptop? This new Nvidia bundle offers up some fantastic Overwatch 2: Invasion bonuses for completely free.

Throughout the year, Nvidia usually bundles its graphics cards and laptops with a game for free, and the next game on offer from the company is Overwatch 2: Invasion, which adds a premium battle pass and story missions to the game.

This is not the first time we have seen Nvidia roll out its 40-series with Overwatch 2, as the title also supports Nvidia Reflex, as we tested last year. But, this is a good incentive for any Overwatch 2 players looking to drive triple-digit frames across all manner of budgets that the 40-series GPUs offer.

Everything included in the Overwatch 2: Invasion bundle

Overwatch 2 nvidia bundleNvidia
  • Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions
    • Vigilante Sojourn Legendary Skin (*Earned)
    • Sojourn Hero Unlock (*Earned)
  • Premium Battle Pass
  • 20 Battle Pass Tier Skips
  • The C-455 Sharpshooter Cassidy Legendary Skin
  • The K-2000 Blademaster Kiriko Legendary Skin
  • 3,000 Overwatch Coins

The value of the bundle roughly equals a new release, and for any Overwatch 2 fans, the Invasion story missions are unmissable. We called the Invasion missions “the start of the franchise’s redemption arc”. You can get more on the bundle directly at Nvidia’s website.

How to get Overwatch 2: Invasion for free with RTX 40-series

To get the bundle for free, you’ll have to splash a bit of cash on either a graphics card or a gaming laptop that features the following parts.

DesktopLaptop
RTX 4090RTX 4090
RTX 4080RTX 4080
RTX 4070 TiRTX 4070
RTX 4070RTX 4060
RTX 4060 Ti
RTX 4060 (inc. desktop bundles)

Once you’ve found what you want, you’ll need to head over to a participating retailer in order to take advantage of the bundle, which will be available at several major retailers. Given that there are so many products on offer, we’ve popped several links for you to check out below.

RTX 40-series at Best Buy
RTX 40-series at B&H
RTX 40-series at Amazon

The bundle is available from August 11 until September 9, with code redemptions active until October 9.

