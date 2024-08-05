Nvidia leak indicates new RTX 4070 GPU in the works – but there’s a big catch

A leaker has claimed that Nvidia is addressing supply issues with a new version of the GeForce RTX 4070 with a different RAM type.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is one of the most popular cards in the RTX 40 ‘Ada Lovelace’ range. However, industry insiders have claimed that the supply of this card has been constrained. According to a leaker, Nvidia is addressing this problem with a new version of the card.

Reliable Nvidia leaker MegaSizeGPU claimed Nvidia is working on the RTX 4070 GDDR6. This variant uses the internal codename PG141 SKY347.

The PG141 is the same chip used by the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti. The big difference is that this GPU will be using non-X GDDR6 memory. This type of memory runs at a slightly slower speed of 20 Gbps, compared to the 21 Gbps of GDDR6X.

As a result, the bandwidth of this revised GPU will drop by 25 GB/s, from 504 GB/s down to 480 GB/s. Despite this slight performance decrease, the CUDA core count remains the same at 5,888.

Previous reports indicated Nvidia is facing supply issues with GDDR6X memory, which has disrupted the production of some of its most popular consumer-grade GPUs.

A report from Nvidia’s board partners specified ‘quality control problems’ relating to a batch of GDDR6X RAM, which caused a supply chain bottleneck. Non-X GDDR6 RAM is cheaper and easier to buy than the X version, which is likely why Nvidia has gone down this route.

It is not yet clear what the timeline for the release of this new variant RTX 4070 might be. It is also unknown how it will be marketed to differentiate it from the original model RTX 4070 GPUs.