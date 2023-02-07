Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070 might be released sooner than you think

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 has been a long time coming, and the latest reports state that we could see the upcoming GPU release as soon as April.

It’s been a hot minute since the RTX 4070 Ti was released, and the RTX 40-series lineup continues to grow, as it’s understood that the next step down in the stack, the RTX 4070, might be getting released in April.

In a report from Videocardz, the outlet shows an image, presumably of the “on-shelf” date for the graphics card, showing that it would be released in April. The rest of the image, with activity around its launch is all blurred, with the announcement date and press reviews currently being listed as “TBD”

The RTX 4070 went through various changes

The RTX 4070 is a curious card, which changed numerous times in the past eight months, but right now it is looking like the GPU is getting close to final in its specifications. The GPU will reportedly feature around 5888 CUDA cores, and use up just 200W of total board power, while also being equipped with 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

It’ll be an interesting comparison between the eternally popular RTX 3080, as the GPUs may be fairly close in performance if these early leaks are to be believed.

As ever, with leaks such as these, be sure to take them with a pinch of salt, as pretty much everything can change before an official announcement, as seen with how the RTX 4080 12GB was unlaunched, and then relaunched as an RTX 4070 Ti.

In the meantime, the RTX 4070 is looking like yet another mid-range option to come from Nvidia, but now the question on our lips turns to the RTX 4060 Ti, just when is that GPU getting released, and how will it compare to the RTX 4070? Only time can answer our questions, so until then we’re just going to sit tight until we hear more.