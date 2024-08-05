Nvidia finally axing PC gaming’s favorite graphics card

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 remains one of the top GPUs on Steam’s hardware survey, but now Nvidia is discontinuing this popular GPU.

Nothing ever lasts forever. The GeForce RTX 3060 has held on to its place as one of PC gaming’s top choices, long after the launch of its successors from the RTX 40 Lovelace series. Now it might finally be time to say farewell, as Nvidia is reportedly discontinuing the RTX 3060.

Board Channels is an online forum that Nvidia’s board partners use for communication. It is also an excellent source of leaks and reports. In this case, VideoCardz has reported that board partners such as Palit and Colorful were told that they now needed to place their last orders for the RTX 3060.

Despite this, the RTX 3060 will continue to be available to consumers for some months yet. These final orders will take months to completely fulfill, as the GPUs are delivered in batches. Even after Nvidia officially discontinues to card, Nvidia board partners will continue to distribute to retailers until their stock runs dry.

MSI, Pexels

The GeForce RTX 3060 was launched in February 2021 and has become one of the most popular consumer GPUs amongst PC gaming fans.

According to the Steam Hardware Survey, the 60-suffix GPUs are consistently one of Nvidia’s most popular choices. The RTX 3060, for example, has an impressive 5.9% of the share amongst players who participated in the survey.

There are two versions of the RTX 3060 GPU. The original is equipped with 12GB of VRAM. The second, later model, has 8GB of VRAM. This later version was introduced as a cheaper alternative to the RTX 4060.

It is believed that both versions of the GPU are scheduled to be discontinued. There is no indication that any other RTX 30 series model is set to be axed at this time.