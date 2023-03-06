New Nvidia drivers causing huge performance issues in widely reported bug

Nvidia’s 531.18 Game Ready drivers have introduced some new features, including RTX Video Super Resolution. Though, users have reported issues with a spike in CPU usage used by the new driver.

Nvidia’s latest “Game Ready” drivers pointed towards not only news for an unreleased Counter-Strike title, but also a handful of brand new features, such as RTX Video Super Resolution. But, barely a week after its release, users have now found a potential bug in the drivers which is causing higher-than-usual CPU usage.

Reddit users have been documenting their issues on /r/nvidia. User Outrunner8 reported, “For me with my 13700k, nvidia container was eating 7% cpu, and 1 core was 100% pegged [at] all times with my PC at idle.”

Article continues after ad

While other users are experiencing other bugs entirely, “531.18 cause Hogwarts Legacy to bluescreen and crash for some. I have done a clean reinstall of the driver, cleaned the shader cache, verified the game files but I’ll have to do a rollback.”

Though, while several other issues have been reported, the main one seems to be that the driver is causing CPU usage spikes, which can affect performance while gaming. Some users are reporting that some games such as Hogwarts Legacy are broken, with Nvidia seemingly aware of the issue.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The bug is also causing BSOD issues for some, with the high CPU usage from an Nvidia application seemingly to blame. It’s unclear whether or not this high CPU usage is directly tied to RTX Video Super Resolution feature or not quite yet.

Article continues after ad

How to fix Nvidia driver issues

Dexerto

In order to fix the issue, you have to roll back your GPU drivers to an earlier version. Once you’ve got a driver that you know works well, follow our guide on how to uninstall your display drivers, then reinstall the older driver to get it back up and running again.

It’s likely that Nvidia will deploy an update to the driver in the near future. We have reached out to Nvidia for comment on how soon a fix for these problems is likely to materialize.