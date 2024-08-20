Nvidia Black Myth Wukong GPUs look stunning – but good luck getting one

Nvidia partners in China are celebrating the launch of Black Myth Wukong with the release of a series of themed graphic cards.

Black Myth Wukong is finally here, and the biggest names in tech have come prepared. Nvidia brand partners in China have released a series of themed graphics cards, from MSI to Colorful, based on the hit Game Science game.

The brand-new game is already being given away for free with certain GeForce RTX 40 series cards. However, the new China-exclusive launch brings a total of eight dazzling-themed RTX 40 Super graphics cards.

Colorful, a brand known for its aptly colorful GPUs, is behind one of those cards. The RTX 4080 Super GPU comes with 16GB of GDDR6X memory and 10240 CUDA cores but with a Wukong twist.

The backplate has stunning key art of the protagonist, Sun Wukong. There’s also a matching gold pattern design on the front side.

According to Videocardz, who sourced every card, this pattern replicates the “Golden Cudgal” weapon from the game, and the central fan is decked out with a light-up ring of LEDs.

Colorful/Game Science

An MSI Wukong GPU leaked online in June, however now it’s very much a reality. The final custom GeForce RTX 4070 Super Gaming Slim graphics card opts for a sleek black look, with small gold accents.

The custom card doesn’t wear its theming on its sleeve, as there’s no Wukong imagery in sight. More disappointingly, the ‘MSI RTX 4070 12GB Gaming X Slim Wukong Edition’ also has a lower boost clock speed than the typical Gaming X Slim model.

Other brand partners, such as GIGABYTE, ZOTAC, and GainWard also have Wukong-themed cards. Each brand releasing a custom GeForce RTX 4070 Super.

GIGABYTE’s custom GPU features scenic imagery of the game on the front of the three-fan design. Like many of the custom cards, imagery of the ‘Destined One’ himself is on the backplate.

Meanwhile, Gainward shakes things up with the ‘RTX 4070 Super 12GB Snow Wukong Edition’ — an all-white design with Wukong art on the backplate.

Gainward/Game Science

Neither MSI, Colorful, nor any of the brands have announced the Black Myth Wukong cards on their official social media channels. Like some of the best-looking custom GPUs, these remain purely for the Chinese market.

Some of the custom RTX 40 Super series cards have been spotted on the Chinese tech site, JD.com. However, there is a chance you may have to fight the toughest boss yet — import and custom fees.