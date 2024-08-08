Nothing Phone 2a Plus announced for US release but you can’t buy it yet

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus finally makes its way to the US for $399. The device is available via Nothing’s Beta Program.

Nothing has released a refresh to its newly released budget Android phone, the Nothing Phone 2a. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus features an updated chipset, faster charging speeds, and an improved selfie camera.

With all these updates, the 2a Plus is priced at $399, $50 more expensive than the Nothing 2a. It is now available to purchase in international markets like the US and the UK.

However, shoppers in the US looking to get the device will have to sign up for Nothing’s Beta Program, wait for the limited stock to arrive, and then hit the buy now button.

This is not the first time the company has sold its devices via the Beta Program. All the previous Nothing phones that arrived in the US were made available through this method.

The beta program is similar to Nothing founder Carl Pei’s previous company, OnePlus’s Invite system. This system helps Nothing limit the inventory in new regions as well as maintain the hype around the devices.

In the US, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus has a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It features a 50MP selfie snapper and a dual rear camera setup comprising two 50MP sensors.

A 5000 mAh battery powers the device, supporting 50W fast wired charging. The phone ships with Android 14 out of the box and retains its unique Glyph interface, similar to the Nothing Phone 2a.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will have limited 5G support in the US. Due to its limited 5G compatibility, the phone will only support 4G on AT&T and Verizon networks. Only users on T-Mobile will have limited 5G connectivity.

In the UK, though, the phone is priced at £399 and can be bought online and offline. The availability in other regions has not yet been revealed.