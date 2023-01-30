Nothing Phone 2 confirmed by CEO for end of 2023 launch

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 is set to release by the end of 2023 and will officially bring the company to the US market.

Over the last couple of years, Nothing has taken over the smartphone market by offering a unique LED notification system on the back of the device and a low price without sacrificing quality.

The company technically launched the Nothing Phone 1 in the US in early January 2023 with its $299 beta program. Still, many are wary of joining due to its limited compatibility with US carriers.

But now, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed in an interview with Inverse that the Nothing Phone 2 will be here sooner than later.

Nothing Phone 2 confirmed by CEO Carl Pei

In an interview with Inverse’s Raymond Wong, Nothing CEO Carl Pei revealed that the Nothing Phone 2 is the company’s top priority for 2023.

And, it’ll officially be available for purchase in the US without going through the company’s beta program. According to Pei, “[U.S.] consumers as a whole are quite bored and indifferent [with existing phones].” He also believes nothing can bring back “fun hardware” and competitive pricing.

At $299 for the beta membership, they’re well on the way to bringing prices down.

Carl Pei also confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 would launch “later this year” but didn’t give inverse a set timeline for release. He did note, however, that it’s “top priority.”

We might see Nothing enter the US market sooner than later, and we’re curious how the Nothing Phone 2 compares to other similarly priced devices like the Google Pixel 6a and the Samsung Galaxy S3.