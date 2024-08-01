No Man’s Sky enjoys resurgence among Steam Deck owners

The top 20 Steam Deck games of July have been unveiled, and No Many’s Sky has climbed its way back to the big leagues.

A brand new month can only mean one thing — it’s time to see what Steam Deck owners have been busy playing. The Top 20 Most Played Steam Deck games for July 2024 have revealed that No Man’s Sky has blazed to the top five most-played Steam Deck games.

Landing above list mainstays, and beloved games like Hades, Grand Theft Auto V and Vampire Survivor, No Mans Sky has skyrocketed up the list, going from 30th to 5th place.

This isn’t No Mans Sky’s first appearance on the list. The initially critically panned turned highly-regarded space sim first entered the Top 20 Most Played Steam Deck games orbit in September last year.

The massive 5.0 update, also known as Worlds Part I, brought a magnitude of upgrades to the game last month. This is what likely pushed it back into the Steam Deck limelight.

Developer Hello Games has taken the already fully verified Steam Deck title and loaded it up with multiple graphical and performance fixes. It also brings new creatures and worlds to explore on the go.

This bolstered No Many’s Sky to the top of the Steam charts, with nearly 49,000 concurrent players just shortly after the update launched. It should come as no surprise then, that its Steam Deck position followed suit.

OnDeck didn’t initially announce the Top 20 Most Played Steam Deck games of July 2024 this time around.

Steam Deck Top 20 played games for August

Instead, the brand-new Steam Deck list, introduced last month, is constantly tracking what games Deck owners have been busy playing on the go. We’ve gathered the full list below:

Elden Ring Stardew Valley Balatro Baldur’s Gate 3 No Many’s Sky Dave the Diver Hades Grand Theft Auto V Vampire Survivors Fallout 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Slay the Spire Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Cyberpunk 2077 Hades II The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Forza Horizon 4 Kingdom Hearts -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMiX- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Hogwarts Legacy

While No Man’s Sky managed to secure 5th place, even after over a month since the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, Elden Ring still clings to the top of the list. It’s more than likely the expansion’s difficulty is keeping Steam Deck players on their toes.

Not only that, the base game had a cool 30% discount as part of the Steam Summer Sale 2024.

The Steam Deck’s top 20 has remained pretty steady since we’ve been keeping track of it. Games like Hades, Baldur’s Gate, and Balatro still make regular appearances.