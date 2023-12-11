Nitro Deck Switch controller gets adjustable triggers & more in massive update

The CRKD Nitro Deck controller for the Nintendo Switch just got a massive firmware update, and it brings adjustable triggers and more to the device.

Released in mid 2023, the CRKD Nitro Deck controller has won over tons of Nintendo Switch fans due to its build quality and design.

It features hall effect sensors in the sticks and triggers, and we were able to go hands on with it for a full review in October.

The company has just pushed the Nitro Deck’s first major firmware update to the controller. Here’s everything we know.

Nitro Deck Firmware v2 adds adjustable triggers & more

Announced in a blog post, CRKD has just pushed the first major firmware update to the popular Nintendo Switch controller.

It can only be updated on a Windows PC, but its fairly straight forward to do so — all you need to do is download the program and follow instructions.

In the post, CRKD detailed some of the new features that have been added to the controller. The biggest of which, is the adjustable trigger points. Thanks to the magnetic hall effect sensors being used in the triggers, the Nitro Deck now offers different stopping points that you can customize for your gameplay.

You can choose between the stock full length press or seemingly any amount of distance between that and fully unpressed.

On top of trigger adjustments you can now fine tune the amount of rumble you get from the controllers motors on both the left and right sides. CRKD went on to add a no deadzone mode for the joysticks, LED brightness on the home button, and plenty more.

