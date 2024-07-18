Nintendo’s new Joy-Con accessory could offer big hint at Switch 2

Nintendo is introducing a new way to charge Joy-Con controllers seven years after the release of the Switch.

Up until now, the easiest way to charge your Joy-Con controllers was to simply dock them on your Switch console. But, Seven years after the launch of the Switch, Nintendo is finally offering an alternative in the form of the Joy-Con charging stand.

This stand can accommodate two standard Joy-Con controllers or two of the NES edition controllers that came bundled with the Nintendo World Championship.

Set to be available from October 17, 2024, this would mean it was going on sale seven years after the Switch launch. The dock’s release timing is curious, as many third-party charging docks are already available.

Some fans, however, believe that the timing is completely intentional, and forms part of a plan to lay the groundwork for the Switch 2.

Previous reports have suggested that the Switch 2 will use a magnetic system to attach the next generation of Joy-Cons instead of the current system of physical rails. However, the Switch 2 is also said to be backward compatible with current Joy-Cons.

If these reports are accurate, users who buy the Switch 2 but keep the old Joy-Cons would need a different method for charging them. This could be the real purpose behind the release of the Joy-Con charging stand.

Users on social media such as Chris Scullion of VGC put forward this compelling theory, adding “Would also explain why they suddenly decided it was worth releasing it seven years into the Switch’s life.”

Anticipation for the announcement of the Switch 2 is already high, and this announcement could push excitement and speculation even higher.