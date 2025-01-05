Nintendo Switch 2 Joycon leaks reveal possible features for new console

Leaked images and videos of the Joycon controllers for the Switch 2 have given us a lot of new information about the Nintendo console.

First, the fact that it still has controllers that lock in place reveal that the console will likely have a similar form factor to the original Switch. Although, considering these controllers look a bit longer and more bulky than the original, there’s a good chance the Switch 2 will be a larger console.

Nintendo sticking with the mobile hybrid console format that was so successful for the company should come as no surprise, but there are other features on the controller that raise some eyebrows. We’ve got a lot more to go off of now than just a leaked logo.

From an optical sensor to a completely new locking mechanism, there’s a lot going on with these controllers. Here’s what we know.

Joycon leaks confirm Nintendo Switch 2 features

The original source of the Joycon leaks was a forum post on Baidu Tieba, a site that’s been around for over 20 years in China. The leak shows the side and back of the controller, along with a small peek at what the front looks like.

And, though the leaks looked pretty real as they were, eagle-eyed users have been able to find a serial number on the product. Unfortunately for the leaker, this number will make it easier to track them down. But its also given a way to prove it’s that the leaks are, in fact, real.

Looking up the serial number won’t show you what the product is, but it does give you a message that’s different from if you put in some nonsense number. The serial number on that controller triggered something, even if it didn’t show what the full product actually is.

So, what do these controllers look like?

They’re much more substantial than the previous iteration of Joycons. They appear to insert into the console rather than sliding in like the original Switch, with the button beneath the shoulder button likely being the method in which you’d disengage the controllers.

Additionally, the buttons that are concealed within the controller are much, much larger than before, making it easier to play with one Joycon.

The other big change is a sort of optical sensor on the side of the controller, though it’s not clear what this would be used for just yet.

And, while it’s a shame that the front of the Joycon isn’t visible in the leaked photos, it’s clear that the Switch 2’s Joycons will have a lot more features than those the first console had.