Next Level Racing reveals unique Go Kart Plus racing cockpit

Next Level Racing has just revealed their first-ever Go Kart racing sim cockpit for a rather unique experience playing your favorite games.

Over the last decade, an increasing number of gamers have gone down the path of setting up a racing simulator.

Cockpits that mimic real race cars are available from nearly every company, and all you have to do after building it is mount your wheel and pedals.

Next Level Racing has made a name for themselves with high-quality racing sim cockpits, and now they’ve released one of their most unique items yet.

Article continues after ad

Next Level Racing unveils Go Kart Plus cockpit

To wind down September, Next Level Racing has just revealed the Go Kart Plus cockpit. Instead of the usual high back racing bucket seat on an elevated frame, Go Kart Plus makes it feel like you’re racing alongside the neighborhood kids.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It’s low to the ground and comes with a basic Go Kart style seat that also includes a premium fabric cover for maximum comfort.

Next Level Racing

Not only is it set up for Go Kart Style racing games, it’s also designed to mimic Classic GT racing which would go quite well with the Thrustmaster T818 and SF1000 Ferrari wheel that we recently reviewed.

Article continues after ad

It doesn’t come with a wheel or pedals, but it’s compatible with products from Thrustmaster, Logitech, Fantatec, and even Moza Racing.

You can buy it now from Next Level Racing’s website for $599 USD. For help figuring out what wheel to buy with it, check out our Thrustmaster T248X and Logitech G920 reviews.