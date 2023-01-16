There’s a new RTX 4080 in town, but it’s not going to be any cheaper

The Nvidia RTX 4080 is getting a slight silicon revision, but unfortunately, we don’t think it will bring down the overall cost of the GPU itself.

The Nvidia RTX 4080 is a mighty GPU, but it comes at an incredibly dear price. So much in fact, that it will be using a slightly different chip, which has now been verified by GPU manufacturer Gainward.

The original Nvidia RTX 4080 uses an AD103-300 chip, while the new variant will be named AD103-301. They will be pretty much identical with regard to performance, however, this new revision seems to shorten the BOM (bill of materials) cost of the graphics cards themselves.

However, it’s incredibly unlikely that this slight revision will change the current MSRP of the RTX 4080 itself.

The current RTX 40-series graphics cards are not cheap, the RTX 4070 Ti launched at $799, but has rarely been sold at that price since, while the RTX 4080 and 4090 are leagues above, costing over $1000.

This generation’s GPUs are too expensive

The next hope for mainstream gamers is that the upcoming RTX 4070 comes in at a more reasonable price tag than its higher-end brethren. Right now, Nvidia is doing itself no favors with the cost of the graphics cards.

As GPU prices rise, it might just be worth skipping out on Nvidia’s current generation of GPUs, and instead waiting a few years for a new generation GPU, which is likely to be a much better purchase than the prices currently going for the Nvidia and AMD lineup right now.

We wish that the situation for gamers was better, but right now it’s looking a lot more attractive to get your hands on a used GPU, rather than splashing out of a new card entirely.

We’ll see if Nvidia manages to break its curse later this year with the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060, but until then, don’t hold your breath for any price drops.