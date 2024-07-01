New world’s fastest internet can download Black Ops 6 in less than a second

A team in Japan has just managed to reach staggering internet speeds of over 402Tbps, which is fast enough to download any game in less than a second.

Internet speeds across the US vary, with some bigger cities offering fiber options that can carry up to 10Gbps speeds straight to your gaming computer.

Tech wizards have set off to see just how fast data transfer speeds can go over the years, but one team in Japan has managed to set the world record.

As per a report released by Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, the team managed to reach speeds of over 402 Terabit per second. This beats the previous records of 321 Tbps in October 2023 and 226 Tbps in March 2022.

Article continues after ad

It comes out to about 50 Terabytes per second, which could theoretically download any game currently on the market – including Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Baldur’s Gate 3 – in just milliseconds.

Article continues after ad

However, you won’t be seeing speeds like this at home anytime soon. The biggest hurdle would be the sheer cost that ISP’s would have to endure to even attempt to reach speeds like 402 Tbps. Companies would have to pass the price down to the consumer, too, meaning the monthly bill would likely be astronomical.

If you could get it into your home, another issue users would face is hardware compatibility. Most motherboards that would be used in gaming PCs in 2024 offer support for just 1Gbps and 2.5Gbps, with the occasional 10Gbps – almost 400,000x slower than the current record.

Article continues after ad

Not to mention that even if if your PC’s motherboard had support for these speeds, you would be hit with yet another bottleneck – your SSD and Ram. Current high-end technology like PCI-E Gen 5 and the highest speeds of DDR5 would still hold your computer back so much that bringing the massive upgrade into your house would be pointless for the forseeable future.