Nanoplay’s handheld specs called “wish list” after claiming it’ll start from $500

A company claims that it’ll start producing a handheld PC featuring the Z1 Extreme for a starting price of $500.

Nanoplay, a company whose website is currently down, is preparing to launch its Kickstarter page for its first handheld. The Steam Deck competitor is apparently going to be using similar hardware to Asus’ ROG Ally. This includes the Z1 Extreme processor and a high refresh rate panel.

One YouTube user called the list of specs a “wish list”, as they feature high-end specs that outpace the ROG Ally in some respects.

This includes faster-rated RAM, clocking in at 8533MHz, whereas the ROG Ally’s tops out at 6400MHz. There appears to only be a 16GB option.

The panel is an apparent 1080, 165Hz, and it’ll feature a full PCIe 5.0 2280 NVMe SSD slot, rather than the 2230 slots found in its competitors.

Like the Ayaneo, storage options go all the way up to the 4TB range, and outdoing even Ayaneo, the port selection is extensive. It includes two USB-C 4.0 ports, two each USB-C and USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, as well as a microSD card slot and audio jack.

It’ll also house a fingerprint scanner, presumably to interact with Windows security features. An “update upon official release” will unlock Wi-Fi 7, upgrading it from Wi-Fi 6E.

Skepticism surrounds Nanoplay handheld as it promises high-spec from $500

Nanoplay

There’s skepticism surrounding the Nanoplay, as some users believe it to be a “scam”. The official website is currently broken, while the Kickstarter is still on its holding page.

However, a prototype is featured in GIFs on the cached page, and lifestyle shots are shown with the same prototype.

Most of the skepticism comes from the impressive specs “starting from $499”. Nanoplay advertises that it’ll feature a “PC-grade cooling system” and ALPS esports-grade joysticks.

It wouldn’t be the first time a rumor like this appeared, as the Orange Pi handheld was also rumored to be launching at a much lower cost than expected.