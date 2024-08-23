MSI’s stunning World of Warcraft GPU celebrates 20 years of hit MMO

World of Warcraft and MSI have teamed up to celebrate the MMO’s 20th anniversary in style with a brand-new themed graphics card.

It’s been 20 years since the legendary MMORPG World of Warcraft first launched on PC and started to claim the free time of many. In those two decades, the tech may have seen a dramatic upgrade, but one constant has remained the same, the need for a graphics card.

Now, MSI has teamed up with Blizzard to release a custom RTX 4070 Super World of Warcraft Edition graphics card to celebrate all those 20 years of the hit MMO.

At a glance, the stunning custom graphics card oozes WoW. MSI has designed the GPU to be “inspired by the game’s iconic colors” using a ‘Mystic Blue’ and ‘Glorious Gold’ to instantly bring on memories of the Alliance.

Activision Blizzard/MSI

Each of the three fans, part of the Tri Frozr 3 thermal design, features a striking 20th-anniversary logo. This even carries on to the included mount, which is draped in gold and WoW branding.



Meanwhile, the back keeps up appearances, showing off a range of WoW and MSI logos. But what makes the back of the card truly special, is its magnetic “puzzle-style” backplates.

MSI has provided 10 of these custom backplates, each exhibiting key art from the game’s expansions over its 20-year history.

Everything from the beloved Wrath of the Lich King expansion to Warlords of Draenor, which was plagued with server problems at launch, can be displayed side-by-side.

Activision Blizzard/MSI

As a custom GeForce RTX 4070 Super, the WoW Edition card is also more than worthy of running the upcoming tenth expansion, The War Within.

The mid-range GPU is loaded up with 12GB of GDDR6X RAM, with a 192-bit memory bus and boost clock speed of 2475 MHz. It’s also decked out with Nvidia’s DLSS tech and can deliver 1440p gaming in a cinch.

MSI hasn’t yet announced when we can expect to get our hands on this limited-edition card. For now, the Where to Buy area of the site remains empty.

However, as with most impeccably themed custom GPUs, expect the custom RTX 4070 Super card to cost more than its fair share in gold.