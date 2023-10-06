Is Modern Warfare 3 coming to Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is an incredible system, but it’ll be bad news for those wanting to play Modern Warfare 3 on the go.

Modern Warfare 3, the culmination of the Modern Warfare trilogy, will see Captain Price and his squad take on a worldwide threat led by the evil Makarov. This distinctive title is totally different from the 2011 title, Modern Warfare 3, which saw Captain Price and his squad take down the evil Makarov.

Hang on, haven’t we done this before? Well, much like the repetition of the current Modern Warfare 3, the news is likely to be the same for the new Call of Duty release.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare 3 will be released on November 10, 2023, on PC, PS5, and Xbox. However, due to the nature of the Microsoft acquisition of Activision, don’t expect to see it on Game Pass anytime soon.

Don’t expect a native version of MW3 on Steam Deck

Activision

As with every Call of Duty, since Activision introduced its new anti-cheat methods, Linux will be left out in the cold. As the Steam Deck runs SteamOS, a branch of Linux, it lacks the necessary kernel information at its core to get a pass from the anti-cheat.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The anti-cheat is looking for a sign of Windows, and the emulated area through Proton doesn’t generate the needed files to confirm this. Proton is Valve’s translation layer for Linux, which allows Windows apps and games to run on the OS.

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare 3 on Steam Deck will might require Windows 11

Call of Duty

However, all hope isn’t lost. If you’re brave enough or are desperate to play MW3 on the presumed lowest settings to hit that desired 60FPS, you can always install Windows on the Steam Deck.

Article continues after ad

It’s a fairly simple process, but we’d recommend that you dual-boot the two operating systems. This is so that you don’t lose access to the excellent Linux side of the Steam Deck.