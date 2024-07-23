Modders create keychain-sized Wii & it’s adorable

A pair of modders have created the world’s smallest version of the Nintendo Wii and given it the incredibly appropriate name of ‘Nintendo Kawaii’.

To the great distress of Millennials, the Nintendo Wii is now classed as a retro console. A pair of modders decided to display their love of this console by creating a tiny version of the Wii. It’s so small it can fit on a keychain.

The Nintendo Kawaii is the work of modders Wesk_Mods and YveltalGriffin. Despite the diminutive size, the tiny Wii is fully functional.

Wesk and another modder, Drew, managed to work out the necessary steps. The pair needed to undervolt the Wii internal hardware, which allowed for a purely passive cooling setup.

The main console unit is a mere 60x60mm and uses a magnetic pogo-pin connector to attach to a dock. The docking unit contains all the connectors for GameCube controllers, enabling the same backward compatibility as the console from which it is derived.

Wesk and Yveltal describe the planned specs as the following:

60x60x16mm CNC’d aluminum chassis (passively cooled) with laser-etched artwork

Undervolted OMEGA trim with Thundervolt

12-pin magnetic pogo pin connector (MagSafe-like)

Internal breakout PCB for SD-USB, input protection, and video mixing

Dock with USB-C power input, x4 GameCube controller ports, composite/component video output, & stereo audio output

Six acrylic windows with RGB LEDs for peak aesthetics

Keychain loop

The modding duo is hoping to bring this minuscule custom console to production. They are offering people the option to buy in for an initial production run.

To cover the cost of CNC aluminum, anodizing, and laser etching, they are looking for a minimum batch of 30 units. For $55 a customer buying in will receive the shell in their choice of color along with all required screws. This will also cover shipping costs.

Those interested in purchasing the Nintendo Kawaii are asked to head to the BitBuilt forums and fill in a form.