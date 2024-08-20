Modder transforms Steam Deck into the perfect retro Mac tribute

Modder and YouTuber Michi NekoMichi has turned the Steam Deck into the ultimate tribute to the iMac G3 CRT from the 90s.

The translucent plastic tech of the late 90s has seen a resurgence. Both 8BitDo and Microsoft recently launched controllers, sporting nostalgia-inducing translucent plastic form factors, that’s not to mention that the iconic water-filled mouse is also making a comeback.

Now, one modder has recreated one of the most classic displays of the colorful form factor, with the Steam Deck. Inspired by the iMac G3 CRT, the handheld has had a late 90s makeover — colored plastic shell included.

Modder and tech YouTuber NekoMichi first posted the retro Steam Deck mod on X/Twitter on August 18.

There, the Valve handheld mod is revealed in a collage of images, showing off its new translucent multi-colored shell, and turquoise-colored buttons.

NekoMichi

Dubbing it the “Deckintosh G3”, the modder explains that they turned their Steam Deck “into an iMac G3 from 1998.”

Using combined parts from translucent white and emerald green Steam Deck shell packs by the brand ‘Extreme Rate’, the modder was able to capture the look of the iMac G3.



Apple’s first model iMac computer, the iMac G3, was known for translucent backs, available in a range of colors.

The original ‘Bondi Blue’ iMac G3, featured a blue-green color, that NekoMichi managed to perfectly recreate with the Steam Deck.

NekoMichi explains on X, that while creating the Deckintosh G3, both front and pieces of the shells were only available in sets.

If you want to try this ’90s Steam Deck mod for yourself, you will have to combine two sets of shells which can “double the cost.”

To complete the mod, the Steam Deck wasn’t dual-booted with any macOS (not that we’d recommend that anyway.) However, the modder did create an iMac-themed start-up video for that extra cherry on top.

The start-up video, which NekoMichi kindly made available for free, consists of a homage to the Mac OS 9 boot animation.

Down to the classic Apple chime, the animation perfectly encapsulates the feeling of booting up a Mac G3 in the late 90s — whether to run dial-up internet or play the built-in iMac game, Bugdom.